IHC summons FIA director in social media activists’ case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Director Anti-Cyber Crime Wing FIA for Friday along with record in a case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) challenging actions against its social media activists.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI regarding the above mentioned matter. In its written order pertaining the hearing, the court said it had been told that political workers and activists of the petitioner party were being harassed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The petitioner had adopted the stance that FIA was misusing its powers.

The petition said that social media activist Dr. Arslan Khan had been arrested illegally. The court also instructed to send the order copy to director general FIA. It also directed to inform the respondents through the telephone call.

Earlier during hearing, the court instructed the DG FIA to ensure the officials not to violate the law and SOPs.

PTI’s Leader Ali Nawaz Awan filed the petition. Secretary Interior, IGP Islamabad, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been names as the respondents in the case. The petition stated that raided were being made at the houses of social media activists and their families were being harassed. It added that different cases had been registered against PTI social media activists. The petition said that freedom of expression was the basic right of the citizen and it couldn’t be ignored. It prayed the court to take actions against officials involved in breaching the privacy of people. It also prayed the court to declare the actions of Police and FIA as illegal. The court adjourned the case till Friday with above instructions.