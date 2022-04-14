Jazib Zaman made chairman of FPCCI’s regional standing committee

Jazib Zaman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TechAbout, a renowned IT company of Pakistan, has been appointed as the Chairman of Punjab Regional Standing Committee for Information Technology and Governance of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

A notification in this regard was issued the other day by FPCCI vice president Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi. It merits a mention here that Jazib Zaman is a son of Ch Sarwar Ghumman, a renowned businessman and politician from Gujranwala.

TechAbout, led by Jazib Zaman, has been successful in receiving presidential award for three years.

Jazib Zaman has pledged to do justice with the new responsibility conferred upon him.