Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Eight ships namely,Asphalt Express, Asia Evergreen, Borno,Encelia, Xin Hai Tong, Xpress Bardsey, Saif Marine Ngami and Irenes Ray Scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, LNG, Furnace oil, Coal and Containers, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile two more ships, Toro and Al Wajbah Carrying Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour. A total of 14 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Xpress Bardsey and MSC Malin left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Irenes Ray, Kaisa and Encelia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 187,439tonnes, comprising 143,099 tonnes imports cargo and 44,340 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,887` Containers (2,736 TEUs Imports and 2,151 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.













