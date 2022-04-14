Bitcoin jumps to $41,112 as cryptos’ cap regain $2t mark

The cryptocurrency market snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, with market capitalisation gaining 2.2 percent to reclaimed the $2 trillion mark. As of 1305 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surged by 3.39 percent to $41,112. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $778.5 billion. Bitcoin has shed 4.7 percent of its value during the last seven days. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, edged up by 2.37 percent to $3,084. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $363 billion. ETH has been 2.6 percent down in the past seven days.

Similarly, XRP price jumped by 3.25 percent to reach $0.727. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $72.7 billion with this increase. XRP has shed 4.5 percent of its value during the last seven days. Likewise, Cardano (ADA) price increased by 2.39 percent to reach $0.961. Its market capitalisation has reached $31.7 billion with this increase. ADA has shed 8.5 percent of its value in the past seven days.

Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price jumped by 5.4 percent to $80.52. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $21.4 billion. AVAX has shed 2.9 percent of its value during the last seven days. Following suit, Dogecoin (DOGE) price increased by 5.41 percent to $0.145. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $19.3 billion. DOGE has gained 1.1 percent during the last seven days. Meanwhile, crypto trading platform Currency.com has announced its decision to halt operations for residents of the Russian Federation over Moscow’s military aggression against neighbouring Ukraine. The restrictive measure comes in response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, the platform said, noting that customers in other jurisdictions will not be affected.