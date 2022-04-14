Shehbaz elections as PM victory of democratic norms: Marri

Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Shehbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan by democratic style and with the power of the vote and Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while challenging the Imran Khan ousted him from the power. This she said in a statement issued hereon today.

She said that Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given warning to Imran Khan to quit from the power and also asked him to resign from the post of Prime Minister respectfully before the vote of no confidence motion against his government but he didn’t while Imran Khan had lost the trust of his allies as well. While criticizing on PTI, Ms Marri said that it is strange, the person who had collected donations from Jews and Indians was talking about the foreign conspiracy behind his ouster and she added that Imran Khan has no dare to respond the Indian Prime Minister Modi bravely and saying foreign powers are working against him, she termed it an stupid and false statement. Shazia Marri said that the hatred statement of PTI leaders against the National Institutions is showing they are work on Modi’s agenda.

She further said that it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and Imran Khan was deviating from acting upon the constitution due to which the courts were opened late night. Imran Khan will be responsible, if Pakistanis would be expelled from the USA and Europe.