PM fully capable to steer country out of challenges: PML-N

Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Amir Muqam Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully capable to steer the country out of economic challenges. Shehbaz Sharif after taking the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, is making all out efforts to improve economy and reduce inflation, he said while talking to PTV.

With the support of all political parties, he said the PM would make the country a prosperous state.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s policies, he said the last regime working under the leadership of Imran Khan could not resolve the issues of foreign policy and common man in a proper manner. He said, world leaders had started calling the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for strengthening working relationship. He said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders would start realizing soon that we should work together for bright future of Pakistan. He said, it is the responsibility of every politician and the citizen to come forward in support of the PML-N government , for progress and prosperity of this country.

In reply to a question about misconception for ousting PTI leadership, he said, all constitutional ways had been adopted to remove the former leadership of Pakistan. He urged the PTI members to brush aside personal interest and move forward for country’s development.

PML-N condemns manhandling of journalists in PTI meeting: Pakstan Muslim League-Nawaz’s MPA Sobia Shahid on Thursday strongly condemned the manhandling of journalists in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public meeting.

The member of provincial assembly (MPA), in a statement, said dozens of people had been martyred in Peshawar during last few days, but PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not bother to visit the city. But soon after his ouster from power corridors, he rushed to the city.

Sobia Shahid said instead of using unparliamentary language against others, the PTI leader should better retrospect. He did not speak a single word about the performance of his government at the public meeting, she added.