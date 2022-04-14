Eid shopping gains momentum with people preferring physical stores

With the start of the second Ashra of Ramzan, Eid shopping has gained momentum and residents of twin-cities are thronging bazaars and malls in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Seemingly, women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of the Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at every stall, shop, mall, and market in the twin-cities. Eid-related items including, jewelry, cosmetics, clothes, bangles and mehndi are up for sale at stalls that have been sprung up throughout the markets in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Moreover, shopping malls and bazaars in Saddar, Raja Bazaar, and Commercial Market have been decked out with illuminating lights. A large number of stalls for cosmetics, jewelry, and clothes have been set up in Tech Bhata, Lal Kurti, Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Sadiqabad, Pirwadai, Aabpara, Karachi Compnay, Bhara Kahu, and Peshawar Morr.

These bazaars, stalls, and malls are attracting shoppers towards them. “That is the reason why casual shoppers do not prefer online shopping even when it offers handsome discounts and ease of shopping,” a shopkeeper in Saddar told APP.

A lady customer in Commercial Market said,“Eid shopping is not just about buying things, it is part of celebrations. I enjoy visiting markets along with my friends and family. Sometimes we do not even buy a single item and return home after rejuvenating ourselves through window shopping.”

In Ramzan, a large number of customers visit the bazaar, said the owner of a women’s clothing store in Raja Bazaar, adding that when the last ashra nears, we don’t find time to sleep even for a few hours. “We spend ‘Chand Raat’ and the night before it dealing with customers without sleeping even for a minute.”

The owner of an e-commerce store said that he had bought a huge stock of women’s dresses for selling it online during Ramazan. However, he said, he failed to sell beyond 10 dresses during the last 12 days of Ramzan. “It was a bad decision to target the Eid shoppers. People prefer visiting physical markets and stores rather than buying Eid items online.”