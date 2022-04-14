Bilquis Edhi in stable condition after hospitalization

Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, is reported to be in a stable condition after she was rushed to a private hospital three days ago when her blood pressure suddenly dropped. “Though she is not in a serious condition, she will remain in the hospital for a couple of more days,” said the spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation Muhammad Bilal. Bilal added that Bilquis has congestive heart failure and she has already undergone a heart bypass twice. First Lady Tehmina Durrani also visited her during Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to the port city on Wednesday.

The foundation’s spokesperson said that Durrani always pays a visit to Bilquis whenever she is in Karachi. “She enquired and immediately went to the hospital to see Bilquis aapa,” he added. Earlier, Pakistan’s towering philanthropist and humanitarian was declared the ‘Person of the Decade’, along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz.