Al Pacino dating Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino, 81, is reportedly in a relationship with Noor Alfallah, who is 53 years younger than the Hollywood legend and once dated Mick Jagger, reported Page Six.

According to reports, Pacino was spotted with 28-year-old Alfallah, a wealthy Kuwaiti-American, at an art exhibition and then a group dinner.

A source spilled to Page Six: “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men…” The insider added: “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.” Interestingly, this isn’t the only time Alfallah has dated a man significantly older than her; she has previously been linked to Mick Jagger, 78, as well as billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

Alfallah was also spotted with Clint Eastwood, 91, but refuted reports of them dating, saying that he was just a ‘family friend’. As for Pacino and Alfallah, the couple was spotted at Feliz Trattoria in California on Saturday.

Pacino was previously linked Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 42, who admitted that their four-decade age gap became a problem. She even told an Israeli magazine: “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino.”