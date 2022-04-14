Kareena, Saif Ali Khan bring their fashion A-Game to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally taking their wedding vow today April 14 with big names of the media fraternity making their arrival at the groom’s residence Vastu but the most stylish appearance of them all has been Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s. The power of Bollywood turned heads with their fashion A-game for the much-awaited nuptial ceremony. To shower blessings over her cousin, Bebo arrived at Ranbir’s big day hand-in-hand with hubby as she stole the paparazzi’s attention. The Heroine actor chose to drape a gorgeous pink saree by Bollywood’s favourite designer – Manish Malhotra and paired her outfit with traditional jewellery. Saif, on the other hand, flaunted his handsomeness in a white and pink traditional outfit that went well with his wife’s breathtakingly stunning look for the day.













