Kartik Aaryan spends a week in Mauritius

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share images from his “week in Mauritius”, partying on the beach, chilling by the sea, enjoying cultural performances and absorbing all the tropical energy.

If Aaryan’s post has left your wanderlust tickled, then you should know that with countries worldwide relaxing COVID restrictions, this might just be the best time to plan a quick week-long getaway. And Mauritius, which is within an eight hour-long flight from New Delhi, has an amazing itinerary to offer.

Read on to know about all that you can explore, see, visit and experience in Mauritius in seven days:

EXPLORE PORT LOUIS — visit the National History Museum, check out the century-old central market, take a stroll and indulge in some street food like Halim and Dholl Puri at the Caudan Waterfront, and don’t forget to give Blue Penny Museum a visit to see the two of the rarest stamps in the world.

VISIT THE BLACK RIVER GORGES NATIONAL PARK & TAMARIND FALLS — located in Southwest Mauritius, Black Water Gorges National Park is the biggest in the country. It is home to over 300 species of birds, plants, boar, monkeys and deer, and also has 60 km of hiking trail. Visit the Gorges Viewpoint, Alexandra Waterfall, Macchabée Viewpoint, and Piton de la Petite Riviére Noire. If you are already in Black River Gorges, make sure you give Tamarind Falls, located close by, a visit to witness the series of seven cascading falls on the river Tamarin. The area itself has more than 10 waterfalls with deep ponds that are perfect for taking a dip.

LOSE YOURSELF IN THE SERENITY OF NATURE IN SOUTH & SOUTHEAST MAURITIUS — in the southeast region are the country’s fishing villages with Mahebourg being the ancient capital which also has a shopping hub with spices, clothes, and traditional food like biryani and gateaux piments. Make it a point to also see the spectacular Le Souffleur, a 30m geyser at high tide. If you are a water baby, go snorkelling in a glass bottom boat at the Blue Bay Marine Park to witness trumpet fish and baby barracudas swim past. Also worth a visit are the Rochester Falls off Souillac where there are green crystals that have formed in the volcanic soil. Visit le aux Aigrettes Nature Reserve if spotting pink pigeons and giant tortoise sounds like something you’d be up for.

VISIT CHAMAREL — in Southwest Mauritius’ Chamarel village, the sand dunes are not of one colour or two or even three, but seven! Located inside a geopark which is ticketed, you’ll see sand dunes radiant in colours of red, brown, green, purple, blue and yellow, especially in the sun. Not far from Chamarel is the Chamarel waterfall which is the highest single-drop in Mauritius, with a plunge of about 100 metres.

CLIMB LE MORNE — Le Morne Brabant, or Le Morne, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a 550-metre high mountain that is famous for its history when runaway slaves used it as a shelter. While the mountain can be seen from the beach, the views from above are worth the two hour-long hike.

VISIT PAMPLEMOUSSES BOTANICAL GARDEN — also known as Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, it is one of the most popular sites in Mauritius, and a must visit. Created in the 18th century, it is also the oldest botanical garden on the Indian Ocean. Here, giant tortoises from the Seychelles Islands will be your company as you take a stroll around the park to explore its many plant species.

DON’T MISS OUT ON TROU AUX CERFS — often touted as one of the best natural tourist attractions in Mauritius, Trou aux Cerfs is a dormant volcano with a lush green cater and a small lake inside. If you don’t want to dedicate a day to Trou aux Cerfs, you can make a quick stop while on your way to or from Tamarind Falls.