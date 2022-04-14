Mayim addresses Jeopardy! wardrobe controversy

Mayim Bialik is well aware that she’s a Jeopardy! outfit repeater. The Big Bang Theory alum never expected fans’ reactions to her hosting looks on the popular trivia series, especially after viewers noticed her wearing the same burnt-orange blazer on two different episodes. “The story is I’ve worn everything more than once,” she exclusively told E! News’ Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on April 13. “But if you wear a burnt sienna cardigan blazer-you’re going to wear it again. That’s right. There is a budget, people, on Jeopardy! I grew up with one bathroom till I was 15 and my brother was 19. We budget. We’re gonna wear it again. And I’ll wear it again!” Even something as simple as straightening her hair is a big enough change to warrant an onslaught of opinions. “Michael Anton’s in charge of the hair, and he’s like, ‘You do curls on Call Me Kat.’













