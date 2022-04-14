Australia to host 2028, 2040 Presidents Cups

MELBOURNE: Australia will host the 2028 and 2040 editions of the Presidents Cup, with the biennial team-based tournament returning to Melbourne’s ‘Sandbelt’ as part of a long-term commitment, the PGA Tour said on Thursday. The venue for the 2028 Presidents Cup will be announced at a later date. The competition was staged at Royal Melbourne in its three previous trips to the city in 1998, 2011 and 2019. The International team defeated the United States in 1998 under the leadership of the late Peter Thomson, while the United States won in 2011 and 2019. “Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fanbase have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the Sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard.” The Presidents Cup returns in September this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III on Wednesday named Zach Johnson and Fred Couples as his assistants Quail Hollow. Led by playing captain Tiger Woods, the United States beat Internationals 16-14 at Royal Melbourne in 2019 to claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup. The United States has dominated the competition, winning on 11 of the 13 occasions it has been held.













