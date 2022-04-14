PM thanks UAE President, PM for message of felicitation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his thanks to the President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for their message of felicitation.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said, “I extend my thanks to the President & Prime Minister of the UAE & the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for their message of felicitation.

“I look forward to closely working with the UAE leadership to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between our two brotherly countries,” he added.