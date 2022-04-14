Time ripe to hold Imran accountable for playing with national security: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that time had come to hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accountable for his every move aimed at prolonging his stay in the power.

“It is time to hold you [Imran Khan] accountable for each and every lie. [His] condemnable attempts to play with the national security to stay in power should also be subjected to accountability,” she said in a series of tweets.

Maryam said the nation would not let Imran escape this time for such moves.

She also lashed at the PTI chairman for orchestrating foreign conspiracy drama to remain in power. He played a dangerous game for the purpose and even used a prestigious forum of the National Security Committee to achieve his illegal objectives, Maryam added.