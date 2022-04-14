NA session for speaker’s election rescheduled

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has changed the schedule of the NA session to be held for the election of speaker.

The NA Secretariat earlier announced that the election for the seat of speaker would be held on April 16 at 04:00 pm, with receipt of nomination papers on April 15. However, it was notified on Thursday that the session would be held on April 22 (Friday), instead of April 16.

The NA Secretariat said the schedule was changed by acting Speaker Qasim Suri under rule 49 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The speaker’s seat has been lying vacant following the resignation of ex-speaker Asad Qaiser on April 9, who announced to quit while refusing to conduct voting on the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan.

There will be secret balloting for the election of the speaker as per Rule 9 of Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.