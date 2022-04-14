DC to ensure all possible facilities for Youm-e-Ali procession

SUKKUR: District administration Khairpur, will provide every possible necessary facilities to central procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Saifullah Abro said this while chairing a meeting held on Wednesday to review the arrangements of central procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali on 21st Ramadan.

He instructed to ensure cleanliness in Parks and spray in the ways of procession whereas officials of TMA have also been instructed to remove objectionable wall chalking.

Deputy Commissioner said that fire brigades, ambulances and rescue unit would be deployed on the ways of central procession to deal with any emergency. He ensured the representative of administration of procession to care about the necessary facilities for the small processions in other areas.

On this occasion the officials of the TMA Khairpur has ensured to administration of central procession to provide water tankers on the ways of procession along with facility of proper drainage of sewerage.