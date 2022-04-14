Chile to create network of green corridors for maritime transport

SANTIAGO: Chile plans to create a network of green corridors for maritime transport to cut down on the sector's carbon emissions and promote sustainability, the Energy Ministry announced Wednesday. "Privileged regions such as Magallanes and Antofagasta, which have enormous wind and solar potential, make the Chilean coast a strategic place to promote the supply of green hydrogen as a clean and emission-free fuel," Energy Minister Claudio Huepe said in a statement. "Working together with the territories and local governments, Chile will support the long-term reduction of emissions from the national and international maritime sector," he said. Huepe said these initiatives are key to demonstrating the viability of developing new productive activities, such as green steel and copper. "By moving towards a more complex and green economy, we intend to create an ecosystem that supports local growth, generating lasting jobs based on a global clean energy source," he added. SANTIAGO: Chile plans to create a network of green corridors for maritime transport to cut down on the sector's carbon emissions and promote sustainability, the Energy Ministry announced Wednesday. "Privileged regions such as Magallanes and Antofagasta, which have enormous wind and solar potential, make the Chilean coast a strategic place to promote the supply of green hydrogen as a clean and emission-free fuel," Energy Minister Claudio Huepe said in a statement. "Working together with the territories and local governments, Chile will support the long-term reduction of emissions from the national and international maritime sector," he said. Huepe said these initiatives are key to demonstrating the viability of developing new productive activities, such as green steel and copper. "By moving towards a more complex and green economy, we intend to create an ecosystem that supports local growth, generating lasting jobs based on a global clean energy source," he added.













