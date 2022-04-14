AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum dismisses five ministers

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday dismissed five ministers on charges of misconduct, corruption and suspicious activities.

According to a notification issued Thursday, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim have been dismissed from the cabinet.

A spokesperson said that they have been ousted because of misconduct and alleged corruption.

“The members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly are removed forthwith from office as minister on the grounds of misconduct, wrongdoings and malpractices,” the notification read.

Story of AJK PM’s meeting with Imran Khan

A day earlier, Niazi met former prime minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad. The meeting reportedly turned out to be quite unpleasant.

According to party sources, Niazi accused former Kashmir affairs minister Ali Amin Gandapur of conspiring against him after receiving Rs300 million.

The sources added that Imran Khan was left shocked by the accusations and he immediately formed a probe committee headed by the party’s vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Later, the AJK prime minister was told that the probe committee did not find any evidence in support of the bribery allegations and that the process on the no-trust motion against him will continue.

After consulting with his close aides, Niazi decided not to surrender and put up resistance instead.