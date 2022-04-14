Man booked for threatening Australian cricket team in Pakistan

A person who allegedly threatened to harm the Australian cricket team during a phone call to the Australian interior ministry was apprehended by Faisalabad police on Thursday.

According to police, the accused identified as Irfan, a resident of Sarfraz Colony, had made a phone call to the Australian interior ministry and threatened to hurt the Australian cricket team that was visiting Pakistan at that time for the Test and ODI series and a T20 match.

Rana Mazharul Haq, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, arrested the accused on the report of Special Branch, recovering the cell phone which he had used to make a phone call to the Australian interior ministry.

Further investigation against him was underway.