ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat on Wednesday announced that the election for the seat of the speaker will be held on April 22 during the NA session at 3:00pm, sources reported.

It is to be noted that previously the session that was set to take place on Saturday afternoon will now be held on April 22 (Friday).

The NA Secretariat said that the schedule was changed by acting speaker Qasim Suri under rule 49 Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.