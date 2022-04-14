British PM wishes good luck to newly-elected PM Shahbaz

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, congratulated Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election.

The British PM tweeted, “Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

“The United Kingdom and Pakistan have a long history of cooperation, and our people have strong bonds.” He went on to say, “I look forward to collaborating on areas of mutual interest.”

Russia, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and a number of other countries have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pakistan’s new prime minister.

In a statement, Beijing said it looked forward to working with him to maintain their long-standing friendship, deepen all-around cooperation, and advance the high-quality construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to create a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.