We just hate Imran Khan’s mentality, says Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, called PTI chairman Imran Khan a liar, saying that his hatred is for his mindset, not for Imran Khan.

Asif Ali Zardari called former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a liar during an interview on Geo News’ Capital Talk.

“We don’t hate Imran Khan, but his mindset,” Asif Zardari said.

Zardari also denied Imran Khan’s claim that he was ousted with the help of the US through a no-confidence vote. Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is Pakistan’s first no-trust prime minister.

The National Assembly held a vote on Imran Khan’s no-trust motion on Saturday, and the motion received 174 votes in favour.

“For the past three years, we’ve been in contact with Khan’s allies in an attempt to depose him,” “In connection with the no-trust motion against Imran Khan, Zardari also held secret meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Zardari.

“I am a guarantor in all agreements made with allies, and we will fulfil all of their legitimate demands,” Khan said in response to the former president’s efforts to persuade Khan’s allies to vote against him in the no-trust motion.

“I am also a guarantor for MQM-P, but PML-Q has been misled by someone, but we still want them to join us,” says the guarantor “He expressed himself.

Asif Zardari said Bilawal’s inclusion in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet will be decided by the party’s Central Executive Committee because the PPP has the second-largest number of members in the coalition government’s National Assembly (CEC).

“The PPP’s CEC meeting will decide on Bilawal Bhutto as Pakistan’s Foreign Minister,” he said.