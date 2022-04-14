SBP to observe 6-day work week

sbpAs per the decision of the federal government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will observe a six-day working week with the following office hours during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, which shall also be followed by all banks, Development Finance Institutions, and Microfinance Banks: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm with prayer break from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8.00 am to 1:00 pm without break. Banks / Microfinance banks are further advised to observe the following minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing: Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm without prayer break whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8.00 am to 12:00 pm without break.













