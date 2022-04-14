Govt must consider private sector proposals for economic wellbeing: LCCI

To promote the concept of public-private partnership and for economic wellbeing of the country, the government would have to make proposals of the private sector a must part of its economic policies. These views were expressed by President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Nauman Kabir while addressing a mammoth gathering of traders from various markets here at Lahore Chamber on Wednesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion. Mian Nauman Kabir said that the government and business institutions in many ways are interrelated and interdependent on each other. He said that in today’s global economy, businessmen and entrepreneurs are the driving forces of the economy. He said that for maintaining a steady and upward economic growth, the government must try to make the environment for business organizations suitable. Mian Nauman Kabir said that the economic growth lies in implementation of good economic governance.













