Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours with latest airport look

Katrina Kaif sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted in a loosely-fitted outfit at the Mumbai airport.

In photos clicked by paparazzi, Katrina, who got married to Vicky Kaushal last December, was seen in a loose pastel pink kurta which she paired with a matching dupatta.

As soon as photos of the Bharat star made rounds on social media, netizens began speculating that if she was pregnant

One commented, “Mommy to be soon! Can’t wait to see Katrina’s child,” while another wrote: “Pregnant? Btw she looks pretty.”

Some even resorted to accusing Katrina of trying to steal the spotlight away from her ex-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to Alia Bhatt.

Katrina is yet to respond to the speculation.