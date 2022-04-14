Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sneak peek into her morning routine

Bollywood A-lister and star wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable glimpse of her morning routine with son Jeh Ali Khan.

Turning to her verified handle on the photo and video sharing application on Tuesday, the Bollywood diva shared a picture of her younger one Jeh Ali Khan on the stories creating a ‘Mess’.

The shared click sees the toddler sitting on a colorful alphabet play mat with a couple of papers in front of him and a red crayon in his hand. “Morning mess, Mera Beta”(my son) read the text on the picture with a series of red heart emojis.

The doting mother often takes the opportunity to treat her 8.9 million Instagram followers with some adorable, goofy snippets of star kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Earlier, as the youngest of Nawabs Jeh Ali Khan marked his first birthday in February, Bollywood celeb shared a picture of both the kids running around the home. “Bhaiii (brother), wait for me I am One today ?? let’s explore the world together… of course with Amma following us everywhere…” read the caption on the picture.

Kareena Kapoor after establishing herself as the top choice of filmmakers in Bollywood tied the knot with fellow actor, ‘Pataudi’s Nawab’ Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The power couple is proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, 5, and Jeh Ali Khan, 1.