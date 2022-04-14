Shahid Kapoor opens up on Mira Rajput’s priceless reaction to watching Jersey; Reveals she cried for 15 mins

Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Jersey. The film recently got pushed for the second time. Earlier it was supposed to release in December last year, then on April 14 and now on April 22. The actor has been on a promotional spree for a couple of weeks now and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film along with his leading lady Mrunal Thakur. In a recent interview with Mid Day, the actor revealed that he has got his wife Mira Rajput’s nod of approval ahead of the release of the film.

Shahid Kapoor has often said that Mira Rajput is his harshest critic. The actor revealed that there are times when the star wife returns from screening and asks him to not waste too much time on this particular film and asks him to move on quickly. Talking about Jersey, the Kabir Singh actor said that it has left a lasting impression on Mira. The actor revealed that when she saw Jersey, she hugged him and cried for 15 minutes. “I think she was overwhelmed because I was playing a father in the film. To me, Jersey is the story of every married [person] in this country – all of us have dreams in our 20s. When you go on to have responsibilities and children, you sometimes give up on your passion and do the practical thing. After watching the film, Mira understood a lot about me as a person; she could understand my struggles. She connected with the film deeply.”

Shahid Kapoor termed Mira Rajput as his honest critic. Recalling an incident from the Udta Punjab screening, the actor said that he saw this film with her. It had barely been a year since they were married and by the interval, Mira was sitting at a six-foot distance from Shahid as she was scared of him and asked him that was he like Tommy? The actor quipped that she has an honest reaction to every film.