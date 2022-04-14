Saba Ali Khan Shares A Rare Chubby Photo Of Niece, Sara Ali Khan, Fans Say Sara Looked Like ‘Taimur’

Sara Ali Khan, who belongs to the Royal Pataudi family, is the most humble and down to earth star kid ever. With her witty jokes and oh-so-glamorous fashion choices, she manages to steal all the hearts of her fans every time she steps out in style. One more adorable member of the Pataudi clan is Sharmila Tagore’s daughter and Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan. She loves to post throwbacks and unseen pictures of her family, especially her nephews and nieces, to treat the 119k followers of her IG handle.

Now, the doting aunt has surprised her fans by dropping the cutest childhood picture of her niece, Sara Ali Khan. Memories are the most precious thing a person owns, and capturing them in a camera to cherish the old times is Saba’s way of making them immortal.

If you scroll through her IG feed, it will look like a beautiful family album of the Pataudis. On June 8, 2021, Saba had taken to her IG handle and had shared an adorable throwback picture of Sara acing her ‘Lil momma’ duties.

A few hours ago, Saba Ali Khan took to her IG handle and gave a visual treat to her fans as she shared a throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan.

The Atrangi Re actress looked super cute with chubby cheeks in the picture. She posed to the camera with one of her childhood companions, Jharna, who has now turned into her spot girl. Sara looked adorable in a double bun and had sported a blue floral dress. However, one of the fans said, “Sara looks like Taimur”. While another user commented, “How Golu Molu Sara was”.

On January 17, 2022, Saba Ali Khan had posted a group picture of her brother, Saif Ali Khan, her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan and her niece, Sara Ali Khan.

In the photo, handsome hunk, Saif was seen holding his little munchkin, Ibrahim, who had looked cute sporting a bald look. Little Sara was trying to caress the cheeks of her baby brother.

Like her bua, Sara too loves posting throwback memories of her childhood. A few months ago, Sara Ali Khan had posted a sassy collage of her babyhood picture and one from the promotions of her film, Love Aaj Kal.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.