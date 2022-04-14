IHC reserves verdict on appeal seeking Imran’s name on ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of an intra-court appeal (ICA) seeking investigation of ‘letter gate’ and placing name of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on exit control list.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a citizen Molvi Iqbal Haider. Earlier a single member bench had imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the petitioner while dismissing the case.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the single member bench could not view his case properly, adding that he had not leveled any allegation against the ambassadors.

He had prayed to take action under article 6 of the constitution on placing national interest at risk.

He said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan waved the fake letter during the political gathering and now his party members were resigning from national assembly on basis of it. The petitioner said that this letter must be investigated. The court asked the petitioner whether he had filed the complaint to any other forum. Molvi Iqbal Haider said he had given application to secretary interior in that regard. Justice Farooq remarked that what the petitioner wanted from this matter, adding that he was dragging court in a political dispute. After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case.