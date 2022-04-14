Court adjourns case against auction of Nawaz’s property

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned hearing of an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz against auction of property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. AC-III Jude Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the case without any proceedings till April 27, on the request of the petitioner’s lawyer. The petitioner’s lawyer Qazi Misbah prayed the court to grant him time to take fresh instructions from his client in the case. The petitions were filed by Maryam Nawaz, Umair Razzaq and Rana Mushtaq.

Ishaq Dar: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday deferred the cross arguments till April 27, on acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case pertaining to graft reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petitioners had challenged the NAB reference under amendments in NAB ordinance. The lawyer prayed the court to deferred the cross arguments till next date.

Ahsan Iqbal: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till April 27, on appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal seeking to dismiss Narowal City Sports Complex reference. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Raffat. Previously, the Accountability Court had dismissed the case of Ahsan Iqbal. At the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the court to grant time for submission of its comments. At this, the court adjourned the case till next date.