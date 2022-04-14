Nazim Jokhio case: names of PPP lawmakers removed from challan

In an all-important development pertaining to the Nazim Jokhio murder, the names of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Karim and MPA Jam Awais besides six others have been removed from the challan of the case, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday. Earlier, an investigation officer in the case Siraj Lashari submitted the challan before the court of the anti-terrorism court judge. The case now nominates Haider, Mairaj and Niaz as those accused. Two days ago, the Sindh High Court extended the bail of Jam Abdul Karim, a key suspect in the Nazim Jokhio murder case, till April 14. The counsel of Karim had submitted a plea in the court for his client’s exemption from appearance. Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the Jam Awais’ farmhouse in December last year. The deceased’s family alleges that MNA Karim, MPA Awais and their henchmen tortured the victim to death as he filmed their guests hunting the endangered houbara bustards.













