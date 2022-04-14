Centre of Excellence board meets on extremism

1st meeting of the Board of Governors of Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism was held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MPA Dr. Ayesha Asad, administrative secretaries of Higher Education, Home and Law departments, Chief Coordination Officer Centre of Excellence and other board members attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting about the aims and objectives of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, its proposed functions and organogram, budget estimates, powers and other important aspects of the Centre, the forum was informed that the Centre would work as a Research Based Institute to cope with the issues emerging from terrorism, subversive activities, hatred, extremism, intolerance and radicalization etc.

“The vision behind establishing this centre was to create a society free of violent extremism and terrorism”, the authorities told and added that this would be a unique initiative of its nature not only in Pakistan but across the Asia. The forum while agreeing to the need and importance and the proposed functions of the centre has directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps to make it functional as soon as possible. The chief minister has also directed the concerned authorities to immediately formulate finance and human resource committees under the board of centre of excellence so that financial budget, organogram and other important matters could be finalized without any delay.