Admin imposes Rs408,000 fines on 288 profiteers

The district administration conducted 2,731 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 48 hours and imposed Rs 408,000 fines on 288 shopkeepers while 17 shops were sealed besides 10 violators were sent behind the bars. According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing a meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and six FIRs were registered. The meeting was informed that raids were being conducted in seven tehsils of the district and fines were being imposed on the violators. As many as 616 raids were conducted in Gular Khan tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 143,500 were imposed on 40 violators. 144 raids were conducted in Kahuta and the profiteers were imposed fines.

The raids were also conducted in Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rwp Cantt, Rwp City, Rwp Saddar, Taxila and other areas to take action against profiteers and hoarders. The officers concerned had been directed to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops. The commissioner had instructed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak. The officers concerned were also directed to improve the facilities at Ramazan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cell set up in Ramazan bazaars, he said adding, the official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints against profiteering. The efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils were conducting raids to review arrangements at Ramazan Bazaars and check prices of essential commodities besides checking quality of food items, he informed.

Admin launches grand anti-encroachment operation in Gujar Khan: Tehsil Administration Gujar Khan under its ongoing grand anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday carried out operation and removed encroachments from different commercial areas of the town.