Sindh to set up centers for autism & special education

On the special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon along with Chairman STEVTA Saleem Raza Jalbani and MD STEVTA Ghulam Mustafa Sahag, CEO of Karachi Vocational Training Center Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan visited STEVTA headquarters and held a meeting. On this occasion Secretary DEPD Akhtar Hussain Bughti was also present. Speaking on the occasion, SACM Sadiq Ali Memon said that the Sindh government was trying to set up centers for autism and special education across Sindh under public-private partnership to maximize the number of special children so that these children might be benefited from these centers.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that about 150 special persons are currently studying in Karachi Vocational Training Center and so far 900 students have been employed. A large number of special children are on the waiting list for admission in KVTC. KVTC strives for vocational training and rehabilitation of 1000 people so that special people from Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh can benefit from vocational training and rehabilitation. In this regard, at the request of the Karachi Vocational Training Center, Sindh Government and STEVTA offered to provide a building in Karachi, which has been mutually agreed upon.

The Government of Sindh, in collaboration with STEVTA and KVTC, is also going to launch a training of trainers program for the rehabilitation of special persons. Under this program, KVTC will train teachers of all special schools in Sindh who will be certified by STEVTA.

Meanwhile, the Enquiry Committee, which was constituted in directives given in the meeting of Public Accounts Committee pertaining to Police Department Audit year 2010-11, Para No. 14.2.1 and 14.2.5 comprising of M.H. M Hassan Shah, Secretary (PAC) Provincial Assembly of Sindh as Chairman and Additional Secretary (Prison) Home Department, Mr. Shabbir Sethar through AIGP Finance, Sindh Police as members. The committee decided to sought nominations of technical officer, one from Home (P.D Prisons), one from Works and Services and one from Finance Department to assist the said enquiry committee.