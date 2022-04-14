Prolonged unscheduled power loadshedding takes people to streets

The residents of the district on Wednesday took out to street against 16 to 20 hours unscheduled power loadshedding and removal terminals from transformers by PESCO especially during Sehr and Iftar times. The protesters blocked Liaquat Park road in front of Toppan Wala Chowk for all kinds of traffic and burnt tyres on the road.

Residents of Mohalla Jogianwala, behind Liaquat Park and Gali Nimwali and adjoining areas besides traders of Topanwala Bazaar, Circular Road and the newly elected Chairman Neighborhood Council Gali Nimwali Union Council 1 Asif Khan participated in the protest.

Former MPA Mazhar Jamil Alizai, and other political figures participated in the protest. The police authorities tried to negotiate with protesters, but the protesters denied to call off the protest until practical steps are taken by WAPDA and the district administration.