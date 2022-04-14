Food quality at sasta bazaars reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Inayatullah Waseem Wednesday visited Ramadan Sasta Bazaar in Haq Nawaz Park and inspected the stalls there.

Officers and officials of the Food Department, TMA and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to pay special attention to the stalls and to set up stalls of more and more items so that the people can truly benefit and ensure the availability of all items at discounted and easy prices from one place to another.

He directed the TMA to make better arrangements for sun protection for the buyers coming here while making arrangements for timely supply of sasta flour so that people would not face any difficulty in obtaining flour.

He directed all the stall owners to display the list of price lists in prominent places and ensure full implementation of the fixed rates.