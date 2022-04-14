Milvik Mobile Pakistan partners with ROZEE.PK to launch BHealthy

BIMA, the leading provider of digital health and insurtech services in Pakistan, has partnered with ROZEE.PK to launch its first direct-to-consumer product BHealthy.

With this partnership, BIMA Pakistan will be able to reach more customers via the ROZEE.PK platform while contributing to health inclusion for ROZEE.PK users.

BIMA Pakistan was launched in 2015 and has been providing its customers with round-the-clock access to doctors, home delivery of medicines, discounts on laboratory tests and coverage for hospitalization through its BIMA Sehat product. More than 25,000 teleconsultations are given every month.

In its mission to provide affordable and accessible healthcare, BIMA Pakistan is launching four types of plans under BHealthy that provide comprehensive all-in-one health solutions – Single, Joint, Family and Family Plus. BHealthy includes telehealth services along with specialist care, personalized health programs and health screenings.

The BHealthy Family Plus Plan is the first of its kind in Pakistan to provide unlimited telehealth services and coverage for an entire family – the policy holder, spouse, children, parents, and parents-in-law (till the age of 79). The price of the Family Plus plan ranges from PKR 1,876 and goes up to 4,248 with hospitalization cover ranging from PKR 5,000 to PKR 12,000 per night per person (up to a maximum of 90 nights) for the entire family. The plan also includes redeemable medicine purchases ranging from PKR 414 to PKR 4,300. All BHealthy plans are available to everyone via multiple payment options including debit cards, credit cards and mobile wallets.

“BIMA uses technology to deliver vital, affordable, and easy-to-use digital health products and insurance. This is critical in Pakistan, where there is only about one doctor for every 1000 people. BIMA has been able to overcome economic, geographic, and social barriers to healthcare by using mobile technology at a very low cost. Currently, more than 4 million customers are served by BIMA” said Murtaza Khalil Hassan, CEO Milvik Mobile Pakistan (BIMA)

Shahid Kazi, CEO ROZEE.PK added, “The partnership of Rozee.pk with BIMA will pave the way for greater insurance penetration in Pakistan. Inclusion focused healthcare products have been designed for the salaried professionals to address specific healthcare needs at affordable rates using convenient channels.”