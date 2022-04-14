Seven Niger police officers killed by suspected jihadists

Seven Niger police officers have been killed and 16 others wounded on Tuesday in an attack by suspected jihadists near the Burkina Faso border, local sources said Wednesday. “The attack was carried out Tuesday afternoon by heavily armed men, who arrived in large numbers and targeted the Petelkole police station on the border with Burkina Faso,” a local official told AFP. “The provisional toll of this attack is seven police officers dead and sixteen wounded,” another municipal official, who visited the scene of the attack, said. “There are deaths, wounded and material damage,” a security source said, without specifying the number of killed or the circumstances of the assault. The attackers, believed to be fighters of the Islamic State (IS) group raging in the region, seized three vehicles and torched several others, according to the city official. The Niger government has not yet commented on the attack. The attack took place in the Tera district of the Tillaberi region, a vast area on the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali, which is regularly targeted by jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group. On March 16, at least 21 people, including two policemen, were killed in an attack by suspected jihadists on a bus and truck near the same police station, according to an official report.













