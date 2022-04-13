Police horse riding school inaugurated

FAISALABAD:Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood on Wednesday inaugurated a horse riding school to impart training of horse riding to the police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that horse riding was not only a healthy activity but it would also facilitate the police officials to chase the criminals most efficiently when they were trying to escape through fields and crops.

The CPO also announced that children of ordinary people could also get admission in the horse riding school. City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan and others were also present during the school inaugural ceremony.