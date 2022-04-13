SC directs KP govt to submit proposals regarding restoration of magistracy system

ISLAMABAD:The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to submit proposals regarding restoration of magistracy system. A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that the federal government had submitted its proposals on the matter.

Justice Mansoor said that the bench would also consider the suggestions of the provinces along with the suggestions of the federal government. The Additional Attorney General (AAG) said that proposals from the provinces were must for making final decision. The counsel for Balochistan government said that the magistracy system should be restored with judicial powers.

Upon this, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel what was justification for giving judicial powers to the magistrate. He said that three provinces were agreed on restoration of full magistracy system. Subsequently, the bench ordered the KP government to submit proposals in one month and adjourned hearing of the case.