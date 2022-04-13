Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25 being implemented: Secretary

QUETTA: Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch Wednesday said that the Secondary Education Department Balochistan is committed to implementing the Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25.

He expressed these views while addressing the 22nd Local Education Group attended by officers of the education department , development partners and other stakeholders.

Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch on the occasion said that the sector plan has rightly identified learning and access as the key policy focus areas. He said that About one million children in the province are studying in government schools. In the meeting stakeholders said that the education group has a pivotal importance in policy making and ideas sharing.

Secretary Secondary Education said that the government of Balochistan values the initiatives of all relevant stakeholders and development partners that are enduring their committed support in the education sector.

He emphasised that work on learning and access education shall be taken in accord in coming days. He further said that in connection with a single uniform national curriculum in the province, textbooks have been distributed across the province. Adding more he said adequate funds have been earmarked in collaboration with UNICEF to further enhance the skills of teachers in the province.

Secretary Secondary Education said that there is a clear difference between middle school and primary school in the province, one middle school out of 8 primary schools filling the gap as such Steps have been undertaken to make 33 primary schools middle and 66 middle schools high in the current financial year. While a plan for the financial year 2021-22 to take 200 primary schools to middle school level has also been approved in PSDP.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the Education Sector Plan 2020-2025 its implementation and progress, promotion of non formal education, progress and review of ASPIRE project, Education Support Program Phase 2 by UNICEF, ECW project by the BRSP and the Development Foundation, the selection of the Coordinating Agency by the Global Partnership for Education and other important initiatives related to the ongoing education program in detail