NAB denies filing reference against former DRAP official

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday denied authorising filing a reference against former Drug Pricing Committee Chairman, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Arshad Farooq Farhim.

A NAB spokesman while giving clarification of news items circulated in a section of media about former Drug Pricing Committee Chairman DRAP, said the anti-graft watchdog had authorised initiating inquiry against Arshad in 2013 whereas reference against Arshad was filed in 2016.

The incumbent management of NAB had not authorised filing reference or conducting inquiry against the former drug pricing committee chairman DRAP, he added.