PM Shehbaz orders to immediately control electricity outages

Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s newly elected Prime Minister, has instructed concerned authorities to take immediate action to stop power outages, assuring that the country will not face a gas or electrical crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif presided over an emergency meeting on energy on Wednesday. The discussion focused on a strategy for managing electrical loadshedding and petroleum product supply.

The country witnesses an acute upsurge in power outages during summers. The newly-elected premier directed the concerned ministries to take steps to immediately control loadshedding, besides finding reasons behind excessive power outages. He warned that he would not tolerate any laxity on the part of ministries in this regard.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, officials of petroleum and finance ministries participated in the meeting.

Shehbaz vowed that he would not let country confront the gas and electricity crisis. He said the previous PTI government used to make tall claims that country was producing electricity in excess. If we have enough power, then why we are still facing loadshedding, he wondered.

The premier also issued important instructions regarding petroleum products.