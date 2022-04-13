NBF promoting book reading culture in various districts

ISLAMABAD: National Book Foundation (NBF) aims to promote book-reading culture in various districts of the country as NBF was running the mobile book shop and holding exhibitions at the far-off places.

An official of NBF Raza Mehmood told APP on Wednesday that NBF was providing inexpensive and quality books to the students, teachers, and the public.

Besides the government, all segments of the society had to play their effective role for the promotion of book-reading habits in the country, he added.

He said the country required encouragement of such positive tendencies so that the young generation could be able to flourish in future.