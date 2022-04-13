Free travel passes for school students on Lahore’s orange line metro train proposed

The Punjab authorities have been considering a proposal to provide the free transport facility of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) to the school students in Lahore.

In the first phase, 200,000 students will be issued travel passes. The metro authorities sought the proposals and recommendations in this regard from the school administrations.

The metro pass to students could be availed to go and come back from the school.

Orange Line is an automated rapid transit line in Lahore being operated by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

However, the metro line spans 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground with 26 stations.