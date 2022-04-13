Pakistan cricket team to tour Sri Lanka for Test, ODI series in July

The Pakistan cricket team is preparing to travel Sri Lanka in July-August to play a Test and ODI series against the Sri Lankan squad.

The series will include two Tests and three One-Day Internationals. Following talks, the cricket boards of both countries will declare the series’ dates and locations.

Pakistan’s trip to Sri Lanka for the T20 Asia Cup will be extended.

Pakistan will host the West Indies for a three-match ODI series in June before going to Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to remove COVID-19 curbs, including the bio-secure bubble during the West Indies series as the infection rate has dropped significantly in the country.

After completing the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan will also host England for seven T20I matches.