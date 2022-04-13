DC visit mobile Ramazan bazaars in Rajanpur

Rajanpur: District administration has set-up four mobile Ramazan bazaars in various parts of the city to facilitate the citizens durinh the holy month.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur paid a surprise visit of these bazaars on Wednesday while AC gave briefing about the unique project.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that mobile Ramazan bazaars would remain present at various routes in the city and high-quality commodities would be available to people on Ramazan bazaar rates.

He said that purpose of Mobile Ramazan bazaars was to provide relief to masses at their door steps.

He said that masses rush into the Ramazan bazaars was symbol of better arrangements by the administration.

He said that further initiatives would also be taken to provide relief to citizens in month of Ramazan.

He said district administration was utilizing all possible steps to give relief to poor through these bazaars.