Abu Dhabi crown prince felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of United Arab Emirates has felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming his office.

A post of the UAE embassy on Twitter on Wednesday read that the UAE crown prince “sends congratulatory message to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected the prime minister of Pakistan after winning a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against his predecessor Imran Khan.