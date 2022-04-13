PM chairs meeting on power, petroleum sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges.

The meeting was attended by MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismael, and officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Finance.

Various issues including ensuring the availability of petroleum products and overcoming load-shedding of electricity came under discussion.

PM Shehbaz to pay day-long visit to Karachi today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also set to pay his first visit to Karachi on Wednesday (today) where he will be received by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

According to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PM Shehbaz plans to visit Mazar-e-Quaid along with the leadership of the coalition parties “to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at progress and prosperity of the country.”

Later, the premier will preside over a consultative meeting at CM House to discuss the developmental projects in the metropolis. Other than that, the prime minister will also hold discussions regarding the law and order situation in Sindh.

According to the MQM-P, Prime Minister Shehbaz will also visit the party’s office in Bahadurabad at 2pm to meet the party leaders.